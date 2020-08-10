Regulators prep for an industry few want: nuclear waste disposal

In North Dakota, the material likely would be buried far deeper than in New Mexico. The proposal for Pierce County sought to drill down 16,000 feet to see if the rock formations there might be adequate for storing the waste.

If a facility were to make it through the permitting process, it would have to pay an annual operating fee of at least $1 million to the state. It also would need to provide monthly reports on activities at the site and comply with reclamation rules when the site is no longer in use.

Documents regarding the location and depth of the site, as well as details about the half-life of the radioactive waste buried there, must be stored in local, state and national archives -- an effort to ensure they last in perpetuity in case the information is needed hundreds or thousands of years down the road, Murphy said.

While counties cannot outright impose a ban on the disposal of the materials, any project would need to adhere to local zoning regulations as to the size, scope and location of the site.

Murphy said the state examined the regulations of 13 other states in developing its rules.

