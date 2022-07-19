Regulators OK interim electric rate increase for MDU

North Dakota regulators have approved an interim electric rate increase for Montana-Dakota Utilities as they consider the Bismarck-based company's request for a larger, permanent hike.

That means customers will start seeing their bills increase immediately, but they'll be reimbursed if the final order from the Public Service Commission is less than the interim rate.

MDU wants an overall 12.3% increase, or $25.4 million annually. The increase for residential customers would be 17%. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the dollar increase would be just under $15.

The PSC in an order last Thursday approved an interim increase of about 8.9%, or $10.9 million, effective the following day. An interim rate increase is common in such cases.

The 8.9% hike is applied to base charges on customers' bills, not to all components of the bill. That means an average residential customer will see an increase of 6.3% on their total bill, or $5.09.

MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities. It has cited investments in company facilities -- including a new turbine at Heskett Station north of Mandan, which is being converted from coal to natural gas -- along with increases in expenses and also inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

AARP North Dakota opposes the proposed increase, saying it unfairly targets residential customers and doesn't give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. AARP has concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.

The PSC hasn't yet scheduled a public hearing in the case. A final decision is likely months away.