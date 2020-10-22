Regulators OK funds for carbon storage research near Coal Creek

Blue Flint, which is owned by Midwest AgEnergy, had been planning to study parts of the Inyan Kara Formation at 4,500 feet and the Deadwood Formation at 10,000 feet. But geologists working on the ethanol project recommended that the scope of the work increase to study the entirety of the Deadwood Formation, as the information could be helpful for a larger carbon storage project one day at Coal Creek, said Mike Holmes, vice president of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council.

"The full core throughout the Deadwood would give us a step ahead in the right direction," he said. "(The geologists) feel it's critical to get that now."

The three-member Industrial Commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, voted unanimously to approve the funding.

Coal Creek owner Great River Energy cited years of financial woes at the coal plant when it announced plans earlier this year to shut down the facility. The head of the co-op has said it is looking to give the plant away "for a dollar." A state official earlier this month said at least two companies are "very serious" about acquiring the plant, which is south of Underwood.

