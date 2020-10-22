Regulators OK funds for carbon storage research near Coal Creek

State regulators approved more money Thursday to advance research for carbon capture and storage in McLean County, hoping that the work will help keep Coal Creek Station running.
North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant is slated to close in 2022 unless a buyer is found, and state officials and coal industry representatives have said that a potential new owner might be interested in installing a system to capture the facility's carbon emissions and store them underground. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The technology is in its infancy and would be expensive. An early step toward making it come to fruition involves studying the area's rock formations to see if they have the right characteristics to store the gas.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Thursday approved a matching grant of up to $250,000 to facilitate that research for Coal Creek. The work would take place at an existing carbon storage project for Blue Flint Ethanol next door to the coal plant.
The commission last summer approved $3.4 million in state funds to go toward drilling a test well near the ethanol plant to examine several rock formations where the facility's carbon emissions might be stored. The drilling work began at the site earlier this month.
Blue Flint, which is owned by Midwest AgEnergy, had been planning to study parts of the Inyan Kara Formation at 4,500 feet and the Deadwood Formation at 10,000 feet. But geologists working on the ethanol project recommended that the scope of the work increase to study the entirety of the Deadwood Formation, as the information could be helpful for a larger carbon storage project one day at Coal Creek, said Mike Holmes, vice president of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council.
"The full core throughout the Deadwood would give us a step ahead in the right direction," he said. "(The geologists) feel it's critical to get that now."
The three-member Industrial Commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, voted unanimously to approve the funding.
Coal Creek owner Great River Energy cited years of financial woes at the coal plant when it announced plans earlier this year to shut down the facility. The head of the co-op has said it is looking to give the plant away "for a dollar." A state official earlier this month said at least two companies are "very serious" about acquiring the plant, which is south of Underwood.
