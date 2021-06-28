Regulators approve Mountrail County transmission line

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a transmission line that Basin Electric Power Cooperative plans to install in Mountrail County.

The 230-kilovolt line will begin at the Neset Substation east of Tioga and extend 26.5 miles to the planned Northshore Substation south of Ross. The Northshore Substation will be developed on a 36-acre site Basin will purchase, according to an application the co-op filed with the PSC.

The project will serve the growing demand for power in the area from the oil industry and ensure reliable electricity for residents, Commissioner Brian Kroshus said at a meeting last week.

Work on the project is expected to begin this summer and finish by the end of 2022, according to Basin's application. The project is estimated to cost $57.4 million.

