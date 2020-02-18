Registration opens for lignite coal teacher seminar

Teachers will have a chance to learn about North Dakota's lignite coal industry during a four-day seminar slated for June at Bismarck State College.

The seminar, in its 35th year, will take place June 8-11 at BSC's National Energy Center of Excellence and include tours of mines and power plants. The event hosted by the Lignite Energy Council is open to teachers of all grade levels from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana and Iowa.

The council will pay for two professional development graduate credits for teachers who attend and create a lesson plan, according to the group. Teachers can receive credit from the University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University or Minot State University.

Registration is open now and will continue through April 17, though the council encourages teachers to apply early to secure a spot. The application is available online at www.lignite.com/teachers.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

