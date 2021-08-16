Reeder woman killed in crash identified

Authorities have identified a 54-year-old Reeder woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County over the weekend.

Jill Engraf lost control of her SUV Saturday evening on a gravel road about 3 ½ miles north of Bucyrus, according to the Highway Patrol.

The SUV went in the ditch and rolled, and Engraf was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to a Hettinger medical center and then flown to a Bismarck hospital, where she died.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

