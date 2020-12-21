Recovery in North Dakota airport boardings dips in November; COVID-19 vaccine has industry optimistic

The steady recovery of airline passenger numbers in North Dakota since the coronavirus pandemic low in April faltered a bit in November, but the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine has industry officials optimistic.

There were 42,868 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state, down from 47,574 in October, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Last month's total was 55% below November 2019.

Airport boardings in North Dakota reached a historic low of about 5,000 in April but have been slowly rebounding since. The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, to 24,313 in June, to 39,660 in July and to 43,559 in August. Boardings then dipped to 39,451 in September before rising again last month to the highest level since the onset of the pandemic last March.

North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. During April they had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of the eight airports in November saw passenger drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck was 54%, in Dickinson it was 55% and in Williston it was 72%, again worst in the state.