Record storm moves out, record cold moves in; blizzard comparisons abound

A blizzard with record snow that blasted North Dakota for three days moved out of the state on Friday but left potential record cold in its wake, along with numerous comparisons to past historic storms.

The three-day blizzard shut down state and local governments, schools, events and businesses. It canceled flights at the Bismarck Airport, snarled in-city traffic and closed highways.

Some major highways remained closed early Friday, but Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 83 between Bismarck and Minot had reopened by midday. Some secondary roads in the southwest were still blocked or impassable due to drifting. No-travel advisories in the southwest and south central parts of the state were slowly lifted as the day went on. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Bismarck got 18.3 inches of snow from the storm, with 10 inches of it falling on Tuesday, breaking a 31-year-old city record for the date. The wet, heavy snow had the equivalent of 1.61 inches of moisture, with 1.17 inches of that coming on Tuesday -- also a city record, according to the National Weather Service.

"In a spring storm, you're going to get a good liquefied amount with the snow," said Rick Krolak, observation program leader at the weather service’s Bismarck office.

Bismarck narrowly missed setting another snowfall record Wednesday. And the storm also left a trail of records from the Pacific Northwest to Montana, according to AccuWeather.

The top official snowfall total in Montana was 47 inches in Albro Lake. The top total in North Dakota was 36 inches in Minot.

Other snowfall totals from around western North Dakota included 22.5 inches in New Salem, 23 in Manning, 24 in Sentinel Butte and Hazen, 24.3 in Underwood, 26 in Grassy Butte, 26.5 in Hebron and 29.2 in Dickinson.

"Every 10, maybe 20 years, these seem to roll around," Krolak said.

Pictures of massive snowdrifts -- some as high as a house -- were common on social media, as were pleas for help in getting vehicles unstuck.

A look back

Chris Fisketjon had to work at freeing his pickup from the deep snow on Thursday morning in north Bismarck when the vehicle became high-centered -- stuck with all four wheels off the ground.

"This brings back old memories," he said while digging. "I'm 53 and have seen some pretty good snowstorms. I remember one storm back in 1983 on my dad's birthday; it was May 10 in Watford City. And there were still snow piles melting in July in Watford City."

Many have compared this week's storm to the devastating blizzard in April 1997.

Olivera Memovic, of Bismarck, was living in the city 25 years ago when that storm hit and dropped 17.5 inches of snow.

She thinks the weather a quarter-century ago was more intense, with snow piling up over about a day, while this week's blizzard was more prolonged.

"It's just North Dakota business," she said while waiting at a city intersection early Wednesday for a ride to her job in Mandan.

The 1997 storm was much like this year’s, with similar snowfall amounts and strong winds, up to 60 mph. But the ‘97 storm was much more destructive, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power, killing an estimated 100,000 cattle, leading to two fatalities and 16 injuries, and causing an estimated $45 million in damage, according to the weather service.

There were no widespread outages with this week's storm, according to Poweroutage.us, and no immediate reports of large-scale livestock losses. Authorities are investigating whether the weather contributed to the deaths of a 73-year-old woman in Minot and a 60-year-old man in Watford City. Both bodies were found in the snow.

Gene Harris thinks this week's storm hit his Killdeer ranch much harder than the blizzard of ’97, and another storm he recalls in 1975.

“It’s crotch deep most everywhere,” Harris said of the snow. “There’s just a lot of it, and it’s blowing hard today (Thursday).”

But advances in equipment and infrastructure made this year’s storm a little easier to handle, he said. In 1975, the equipment he had was either stuck in snowdrifts or had mechanical problems. The ranch also lost power for 14 days in that storm.

“There was not one tractor or pickup operational on the ranch,” Harris said.

In ’97, Killdeer dodged the heavier snows that pounded the southern part of the state. This year, it will take weeks for the snow to melt off, Harris said. Some of the drifts are 20 feet deep.

“We shut down all our pickups and side-by-sides about 3 o’clock Tuesday morning,” he said. “We just travel by tractor, and we’re checking cattle around the clock.”

Looking forward

Harris said the storm should be named “The Drought Breaker.”

Western North Dakota has been mired in drought for more than a year, forcing some ranchers to thin their herds so they have enough feed to get by.

“We all questioned if it was going to work out," Harris said. "At least now we’re going to grow some grass and the dams will be full."

How much the new moisture will cut into the drought won't be known until next week. The U.S. Drought Monitor map -- a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture -- is updated weekly on Thursdays, but with data through the preceding Monday. This week's blizzard hit the state early Tuesday.

The latest map still showed nearly all of the western half of the state as being abnormally dry or in some form of drought.

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, shows that cattle and calf conditions before the storm hit were rated mostly good to excellent, with death loss mostly average to light. But it also rated hay supplies as being 61% short or very short, and stockwater supplies as being 44% in those categories. Topsoil moisture was rated 42% short or very short and subsoil moisture 53% in those categories as farmers begin spring crop planting.

Wet fields could slow them down, as could cold weather, as a drop in the jet stream has allowed frigid Canadian air to flood in. Another factor in the unseasonable weather is the snow itself.

"At ground level, during the daytime, a vast area of deep snow cover alone will tend to cancel out the warming effects of strong April sunshine," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.

Wind chills early Friday were below zero in many areas, and record-cold high temperatures were expected in the region during the day, according to the weather service. Highs were forecast to be about 30 degrees below average. Overnight lows into Saturday also could threaten records.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan called for highs Friday and Saturday in the 20s, with the overnight low dropping into the single digits. Bismarck's record low for April 16 in 10 degrees, set in 1953. The city's record low daily maximum temperature for April 15 is 32, set in 2011, and for April 16 it's 28, set in 1953.

Forecasters say the cold weather means a slow melt, which should ease flooding concerns. More snow is expected to spread over the area Saturday night into Sunday, but accumulations aren't expected to be significant, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Schild.

That should benefit city snow removal crews in the metro area. It's taking three times longer than normal to clear streets because of the snow's wet, heavy nature, according to city officials. They've asked residents to help by getting parked vehicles off streets. Snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

The U.S. Postal Service didn't comment on how big of a backlog there is with mail delivery, but district spokesman Desai Abdul-Razzaaq did say "We will flex our available resources to match the workload. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees in response to this severe snowstorm."

Residents are asked to dig out their mailboxes and to keep walking areas free of snow and ice to help with the process.

Easter is this Sunday, but it is not a federal holiday and will have no impact on delivery catch-up, Abdul-Razzaaq said.

