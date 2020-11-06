Record heat in North Dakota to give way to cold northern air

Warm desert air that brought record heat to western North Dakota this week will be giving way over the weekend to cold northern air that will drop temperatures back down to a more seasonal level next week.

High temperatures in the region this week have approached 80 degrees, thanks to a weather pattern that "brought us nice warm air from the southwest," said Jason Anglin, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck.

Bismarck had record-high temperatures on Tuesday (76), Wednesday (76) and Thursday (77), according to weather service data. Dickinson, Williston Minot and Jamestown also set record highs on various days this week.

"When the jet stream is forecast to be near the Canada border, big southward intrusions of cold air are unlikely and warmth is able to expand northward from the Southern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The record early November heat is a big change from late October. Bismarck had record-setting snowfall less than three weeks ago, and other parts of the state saw record cold during that period. But dramatic changes in the weather are not uncommon in the fall, according to Anglin.

"It's just the time of the year when these swings happen quite a bit because the jet stream fluctuates," he said.