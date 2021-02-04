Record heat gives way to bitter cold in North Dakota; little relief in coming days

Record heat in western North Dakota earlier this week has given way to the coldest weather of the winter, and there's little relief in sight in the coming days.

Dickinson on Tuesday had a record-high temperature for the date, at 58 degrees. Temperatures this weekend in southwestern North Dakota could be as much as 70 degrees colder than that, with wind chills as much as 90 degrees colder.

The reason is arctic air that is sweeping southward out of Canada on the heels of a storm system that brought snowy and blustery conditions to the state Wednesday. Bismarck had a high on Wednesday of 32 degrees. The temperature overnight into Thursday plunged to 2 degrees, with a wind chill as cold as minus 14, according to the National Weather Service.

It's going to get much worse -- high temperatures in western North Dakota through the weekend are forecast to be around zero, with overnight lows as cold as minus 15 and wind chills as frigid as minus 30.

Conditions that extreme can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, and prolonged exposure can be life-threatening, according to the weather service. The agency is cautioning North Dakotans to prepare.