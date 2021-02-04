Record heat gives way to bitter cold in North Dakota; little relief in coming days

Record heat in western North Dakota earlier this week has given way to the coldest weather of the winter, and there's little relief in sight in the coming days.
Dickinson on Tuesday had a record-high temperature for the date, at 58 degrees. Temperatures this weekend in southwestern North Dakota could be as much as 70 degrees colder than that, with wind chills as much as 90 degrees colder.
The reason is arctic air that is sweeping southward out of Canada on the heels of a storm system that brought snowy and blustery conditions to the state Wednesday. Bismarck had a high on Wednesday of 32 degrees. The temperature overnight into Thursday plunged to 2 degrees, with a wind chill as cold as minus 14, according to the National Weather Service.
It's going to get much worse -- high temperatures in western North Dakota through the weekend are forecast to be around zero, with overnight lows as cold as minus 15 and wind chills as frigid as minus 30.
Conditions that extreme can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, and prolonged exposure can be life-threatening, according to the weather service. The agency is cautioning North Dakotans to prepare.
"Expect a prolonged period of very cold to dangerous wind chills starting Friday evening and continuing into at least early next week," a weather service situation report said.
North Dakota State University Extension is urging ranchers to prepare, as well. Cattle have not had an opportunity to fully acclimate to cold weather this winter due to unseasonably warm conditions, according to Janna Block, extension livestock systems specialist at NDSU's Hettinger Research Extension Center. That can reduce their ability to tolerate cold, even on a short-term basis, she said.
“Like people, cattle experience the effective temperature, which includes air temperature, humidity and wind chill,” Block said. “Wind can increase heat losses much more quickly than when air is still at the same temperature.”
For more information, ranchers can go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/livestockextension/lower-critical-temperature-for-beef-cattle and https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/livestock/winter-management-of-the-beef-cow-herd.
Abrupt changes in weather are not unusual for a North Dakota winter, but this one comes after an unseasonably warm January -- one of the warmest on record for Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Jamestown, according to the weather service.
Mild, moist air in the region earlier this week flowing over snow cover and cold ground led to foggy, frosty conditions, and ice buildup on electrical lines led to power outages in numerous south central and southeastern North Dakota communities.
Linton-based KEM Electric Cooperative, which provides power to about 2,100 customers, posted on social media Thursday that crews were still working on outages in some areas. Poweroutage.us early Thursday reported several dozen people still without power in KEM's service area.
The state Department of Human Services on Thursday said residents of Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Grant and Sioux counties who participate in the federal food stamp program and lost food due to a power outage might qualify for replacement benefits.
Households have until Feb. 12 to request replacement benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. They can do so at their local human service zone office. Local office contact information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.
