Recently identified Mandan sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor to come home to full military honors

Albert and Lawrence were separated in age by six years, with uncle Eddie sandwiched in between them. During the 1920s and '30s they would have done chores together around the family farm about 10 miles southwest of Mandan.

Ed Renner, 99, lives in Milwaukee, but he and his son Allan plan to be in Mandan for the funeral. He said in a statement that it was an "unbelievable" and "amazing" feeling of relief to know that Albert's remains had been identified and will be coming home after all these years.

"A bolt out of the blue," he said. "We never could have imagined this could happen."

Dennis Renner remembers hearing stories about Pearl Harbor and his uncle Albert during his childhood, and he recounted a memorable story he heard in 1961 while sitting at home with his aunts and uncles.

“I remember that they were talking about ... that there were men on the ship, and that when it sank they were tapping. They heard tapping. These were the guys below deck that were trapped below in a compartment and they couldn’t get out. But they tapped. And the tapping went on for several days and then it was gone,” Renner said.