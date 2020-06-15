Real-time data from new Williston weather radar now available

WILLISTON -- Real-time information from a new weather radar tower at the Williston airport is now available to the public.

The $1.5 million tower that workers began building last August was funded by a voter-approved Williams County sales tax collected for public safety initiatives. The goal was to fill in a gap in radar coverage and better detect severe weather in northwestern North Dakota.

The area is far from the two nearest National Weather Service radar towers, in Minot and Glasgow, Mont. People in the region  have talked for years about getting better radar coverage. Discussion picked up after a July 2018 tornado in Watford City that displaced 200 people and killed a baby.

“The location of the weather radar at the XWA airport will help fill the gap that exists in this area, adding to the safety of the citizens in Williams County and beyond,” County Commission Vice Chairman Cory Hanson said.
Williams County is partnering with the North Dakota State Water Commission’s Atmospheric Resource Board to give raw data to the weather service and provide public access to information from the weather radar. It could be used by ranchers or farmers, as well as to help with cloud seeding.

Real-time weather radar information is updated every five minutes and can be obtained at https://www.swc.nd.gov/arb/loop.phtml?radar=williston.

