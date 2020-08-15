Rare orchid makes for Christmas in July

Dad and I share more than a few outdoor interests.
Camping. Hunting. Fishing. Hiking.
We did 33 miles of trails at Isle Royale National Park last year. He kept a slower, steady pace, while I scanned the trail at a good clip, looking for wildflowers.
Specifically, orchids.
Dad's never really been a fan.
"Seen one, you've seen them all," he's said.
June and July offer a few, fleeting weeks each year for a favorite hobby of mine: searching for orchids. They are not always easy to find.
After a few years, I've found some hot spots I return to for certain species, like the showy lady's slipper, which is Minnesota's state flower.
A cousin gave me directions a couple years ago for an abundant roadside ditch near Detroit Lakes. He called me this summer when the orchids were beginning to "crack open," but his update was marred by news of a mower trimming the ditches and cutting down most of the unopened orchids.
I still stopped. And every year I get outrageous looks from passing motorists for poking around the ditch.
Fortunately, a different hot spot remained untouched this summer, where the western prairie fringed orchid makes its home on the Sheyenne National Grassland in southeastern North Dakota.
It's a threatened species, meaning it's close to being listed as endangered. Cropland conversion has gobbled up its habitat, and the orchid has only a select few pollinators -- chiefly hawkmoths, whose tongues are long enough to reach the white, feathery flower's nectar.
Early July is the peak of the orchid's bloom. It's a mysterious plant. I'm never sure how many I'll find, whether it's one standing alone for miles around, or a cluster of 15.
The Sheyenne National Grassland is an interesting place. Sand hills, scrub oak forests and swaths of bald prairie await adventurers there.
One site that's always drawn me to the grassland is a stand of tall cottonwoods all in a row, alone on the prairie, far away from other trees. As if someone planted them there.
And there are old schoolhouses and churches here and there. The H.R. Morgan State Nature Preserve near Leonard along the Sheyenne River is home to rare ferns and other flowers.
At my parents' lake place in Wisconsin, Mom has let the yard grow wild along the beachfront and driveway. Forget-me-nots, wild strawberries, yellow irises and other blooms have popped up.
She likes the unpredictability of what might bloom.
Perhaps an orchid might make an appearance.
