Rare orchid makes for Christmas in July

It's a threatened species, meaning it's close to being listed as endangered. Cropland conversion has gobbled up its habitat, and the orchid has only a select few pollinators -- chiefly hawkmoths, whose tongues are long enough to reach the white, feathery flower's nectar.

Early July is the peak of the orchid's bloom. It's a mysterious plant. I'm never sure how many I'll find, whether it's one standing alone for miles around, or a cluster of 15.

The Sheyenne National Grassland is an interesting place. Sand hills, scrub oak forests and swaths of bald prairie await adventurers there.

One site that's always drawn me to the grassland is a stand of tall cottonwoods all in a row, alone on the prairie, far away from other trees. As if someone planted them there.

And there are old schoolhouses and churches here and there. The H.R. Morgan State Nature Preserve near Leonard along the Sheyenne River is home to rare ferns and other flowers.

At my parents' lake place in Wisconsin, Mom has let the yard grow wild along the beachfront and driveway. Forget-me-nots, wild strawberries, yellow irises and other blooms have popped up.

She likes the unpredictability of what might bloom.

Perhaps an orchid might make an appearance.

