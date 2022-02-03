Rancher drought aid to be delivered starting next month

Federal officials plan to begin doling out drought disaster aid to ranchers in March, officials announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, drought remained relatively stable in North Dakota over the week, with wetter weather potentially to come later in February.

President Joe Biden in September signed off on $10 billion in assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather disasters including drought in 2020 and 2021, with $750 million earmarked for ranchers stricken by drought last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will follow a two-phased process to administer relief to eligible farmers and ranchers, with the first phase utilizing a streamlined process that relies on existing data that producers have already reported to USDA, according to Robert Bonnie, undersecretary for farm production and conservation.

"As we work to administer this assistance, we remain guided by our goals to streamline the application process to reduce the burden on producers, proactively include underserved producers who have been left out of past relief efforts, and encourage participation in existing risk management tools that can help producers weather future extreme weather events,” Bonnie said in remarks at the Cattle Industry Convention in Houston.

A large number of North Dakota ranchers are in Houston for the convention and heard USDA's announcement firsthand.

"North Dakota and much of the western United States were hard hit with drought in 2021 -- and those dry conditions linger," New Rockford rancher and North Dakota Stockmen's Association President Jeff Schafer said in a statement to the Tribune. "We heard in an outlook report yesterday by CattleFax that two-thirds of the nation's cowherd is in dry or drought conditions. Of those, 40% are in drought.

"We appreciate USDA's announcement this morning to help with the increased feed costs and reduced resources to help sustain our herds, and we look forward to learning more about the details," he said.

USDA is tallying assistance applications filed by the Jan. 31 deadline and plans to distribute at least half of the $750 million by the end of March. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3olO8KQ.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, praised USDA's announcement.

“Our livestock producers have been hit by drought and other natural disasters over the last year, which has really taken a toll on their operations,” he said.

Weekly updates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service during 2021 routinely showed the bulk of North Dakota pasture, rangeland and crops in poor or very poor condition, and stock water supplies and soil moisture as being mostly short or very short.

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson in October testified before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power, noting a 24% increase in sales at cattle auction markets where the association maintains brand inspection. North Dakota ranchers as of July had sold 148,000 cows, when the average for an entire year is 200,000, she said.

The association was still compiling updated totals on Thursday, according to Ellingson.

Three-fourths of North Dakota during much of last summer was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Those conditions improved dramatically late last year, especially in eastern North Dakota, due in large part to a wet October. But the latest map, released Thursday, showed most of central North Dakota still in moderate drought and most of the west in severe drought. The northwest corner of the state remains in extreme drought, though the percentage affected declined slightly.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center's forecast for Feb. 8-12 indicates wetter-than-normal weather in the Northern Plains, according to National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti. However, the outlook also notes that drought will persist in the western half of North Dakota.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

