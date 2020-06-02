Ranch, road, other projects underway in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

"We're trying to be very truthful to the historic fabric of that building and that campus," Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said.

Planning for the project began in 2015 and "took quite a bit of time," she added. Work began this spring and is expected to go into early summer 2021. Park officials haven't yet designated a specific purpose for the ranch, from which guided horseback rides were based until 2014. Ross expects some interpretive activities at the ranch in the future.

"For me, the ranch house and the buildings there really evoke that ranching lifestyle, the strenuous lifestyle that Theodore Roosevelt really wanted to embrace in the Badlands of North Dakota," she said.

Interpretive programs at the ranch could become "a world attraction if done right," according to Wally Owen, who for 20 years ran the horseback riding outfit from the ranch. He'd prefer to see a private concessionaire due to budget issues.

"It deserves a high quality of interpretation because it's the last existing, that I know of, open-range ranch," Owen said.

Tescher hopes the ranch can again one day host trail rides, which he said gave a new perspective for seeing the park and its wildlife.