Rail authority seeks support to bring passenger rail service to southern North Dakota

A Montana-based railway authority is seeking support from area local governments to bring passenger rail travel back to southern North Dakota.
Members of the Burleigh and Morton County commissions and representatives of the cities of Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln attended a Wednesday presentation by Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.
Amtrak's federally subsidized Empire Builder line crosses through eastern and northern North Dakota as well as northern Montana on its way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.
The rail authority wants to bring passenger rail back to southern Montana and other parts of the upper West and Midwest more than 40 years after the North Coast Hiawatha Route ended service. That route ran from Chicago to Spokane, Washington, until the late 1970s.
The group is working to provide the "missing link" in public transportation options, rail authority Board President Dave Strohmaier said Wednesday. He presented the group's plan to restore passenger rail service to the area, which could include a stop in Bismarck-Mandan.
Strohmaier said the organization is working with the Rail Passengers Association, a group that advocates for Amtrak, commuter and rail train riders, to conduct a socioeconomic study regarding the restoration of passenger rail service in the region. The study will include North Dakota communities.
The authority has reached out to some railways, including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, about potentially using their track. The railways are currently neutral on the topic, according to Strohmaier.
He said the group was looking for governments to support the project within the next 30 days due to pending federal legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a study of Amtrak service. Board Vice President Jason Stuart said the rail authority is looking for governments or other organizations to contact members of Congress to ask for the restoration of passenger rail service or pass resolutions of support for the project. There was no request for any financial support Wednesday.
The group has received statements of support or interest from the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city of Medora, Strohmaier said.
