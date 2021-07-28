Rail authority seeks support to bring passenger rail service to southern North Dakota

The authority has reached out to some railways, including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, about potentially using their track. The railways are currently neutral on the topic, according to Strohmaier.

He said the group was looking for governments to support the project within the next 30 days due to pending federal legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a study of Amtrak service. Board Vice President Jason Stuart said the rail authority is looking for governments or other organizations to contact members of Congress to ask for the restoration of passenger rail service or pass resolutions of support for the project. There was no request for any financial support Wednesday.