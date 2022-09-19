Raccoon that caused a stir in Maddock tests negative for rabies

A raccoon that was brought into a Maddock bar and prompted a state warning about potential rabies exposure tested negative for the disease.

The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.

Erin Christensen, the Maddock resident who brought the animal into the bar, has criticized the euthanization, saying authorities could have held the animal for observation and that "Rocky's life was abruptly and needlessly put to an end."

But state Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said that “When humans and animals such as raccoons come into contact with each other, we have no choice but to consider the possibility of rabies exposures and the best practice is to rule out rabies by testing.

"For domestic dogs, cats and ferrets, the period of viral shedding is understood well enough to allow for an observation period to rule out rabies exposures," she said. "Unfortunately, with most other mammals, the period of viral shedding is not understood well enough to allow for reliable observation periods."

Christensen, 38, said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago, and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it back to the wild.

It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Law officers allege Christensen brought the animal into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Authorities don't believe it came in close contact with any bar patrons, but the incident prompted state health officials to issue the warning as a precaution.

Christensen was arrested last week on charges of giving false information to law enforcement and tampering with evidence, and for a state Game and Fish Department violation of unlawfully possessing a furbearer. Formal charges were still pending early Monday.

Game and Fish Enforcement Division Chief Scott Winkelman has said it appeared that Christensen tried to evade authorities who were searching for her and the raccoon. They found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.

Christensen alleges law officers used "excessive force" and says her family is "traumatized." She's hoping to pay for an attorney through a GoFundMe "Justice for Rocky" page that has been set up to help her. She did not specify to the Tribune what she would consider justice. The crowdfunding effort had raised nearly $2,300 of a $10,000 goal by early Monday.

Maddock is a town of about 500 people in Benson County, about halfway between Carrington and Rugby.