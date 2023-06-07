The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing to consider whether to grant Summit Carbon Solutions permission to protect information related to its Midwest Carbon Express project.

The hearing scheduled for June 27 will focus on the company's request to withhold a pipeline risk assessment and carbon dioxide dispersion model from the public.

Challengers argue the risk assessment and carbon dioxide dispersion model should be made public, but Summit cited security risks as the reason why the information needs to be protected.

The documents are required by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the agency that regulates pipelines. The Public Service Commission also requested the information.

The company's application to protect the information was challenged by an attorney for the John H. Warford Jr. Revocable Trust, an intervenor in the pipeline’s siting application. Warford, a former Bismarck mayor, is among landowners near the pipeline route who oppose the project's plans.

Warford’s attorney argues that the dispersion model is public health information and can be separated from details in the security system plan that could threaten the pipeline’s integrity.

In an email responding to the Tribune's questions, Summit spokesman Jesse Harris pointed to an FBI report that warned of heightened risks of attacks to pipelines.

"We don’t want to provide a roadmap where someone could intentionally damage the system and impact the safety of landowners, communities and more," Harris said.

Warford’s attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Wednesday.

A dispersion model estimates the potential spread of a chemical if a rupture were to occur in a pipeline. Geography, weather and atmospheric conditions determine the spread of CO2, according to Kenneth Clarkson, spokesman for the Pipeline Safety Trust. Due to carbon dioxide being heavier than air and lacking an odor, it has the potential to spread close to the ground undetected if a leak were to occur.

Summit requested that the security system plan, as protected information, be made available only to the commissioners, the administrative law judge overseeing the case, as well as commission attorneys and siting analysts.

Summit will use the information from the risk assessment and dispersion model to develop required safety programs in the event of a leak.

Warford’s attorney argues that if the dispersion study were more widely available, local political and safety authorities would be better equipped to plan for a leak.

Harris told the Tribune that Summit will use its "Integrity Management Plan" for long-term maintenance of the pipeline.

"Summit Carbon Solutions will conduct regular aerial and ground surveys to help detect potential leaks and monitor potential geohazards," he said. "Moreover, we will have staff stationed across the project footprint to continue meeting with local emergency response services as well as address any questions or concerns from the community."

This has not been the only attempt by Warford’s attorney to make the dispersion model public.

On June 1 the intervenor filed a motion to compel Summit to disclose topics related to its dispersion analysis as well as a full list of investors and the ethanol facilities that will connect to the pipeline.

Attorneys for Summit argued that Warford’s requests came too close to a June 2 PSC hearing on the pipeline. Summit’s attorneys also argued that none of the requested information is relevant to the PSC's considerations for permitting the pipeline.

Administrative Law Judge Hope Hogan denied the motion to compel on June 1.

The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. June 27 in the commission hearing room on the 12th floor of the Capitol in Bismarck.