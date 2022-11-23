Public offices, schools close for Thanksgiving; programs aim to keep roads safe

The Bismarck and Mandan city offices and landfills will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Late-week garbage and curbside recycling collection will be delayed by one day in both cities.

County and state offices also are closed Thursday. Public schools in both cities are closed Thursday and Friday. Post offices will be closed Thursday, and there will be no mail delivery.

Meanwhile, two programs are being offered to help keep holiday revelers safe, and to keep roads safe for others.

Sober Ride

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for the Thanksgiving weekend.

People can use the code “VZTURKEY22” to get the discount, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available Wednesday through Saturday, or while supplies last.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Tow to go

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program in North Dakota for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. It will be offered from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The auto group stresses that people should use the free program as a backup plan and a last resort. Appointments can't be scheduled in advance.

“Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive," AAA spokeswoman Meredith Mitts said. "So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ride-sharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

To use the program, call 855-286-9246.