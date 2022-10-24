Public meetings set on 2 area highway projects

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has scheduled public meetings Tuesday on two highway projects planned in the region.

The purpose is to provide the public with information about the projects on state Highways 32 and 14.

People who want to request special accommodations for either meeting should contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Highway 32

DOT plans a major rehabilitation of Highway 32 from the South Dakota border to the south junction of N.D. 11, with widening for about 10.3 miles.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Civic Center at the corner of Third Avenue and First Street in Havana. It will have an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

Written comments must be mailed by Nov. 9 to HDR Engineering Inc., Attn: Matthew Huettl, Project Manager, 51 Broadway N., Suite 550, Fargo, ND 58102 or emailed to matthew.huettl@hdrinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject line.

Highway 14

DOT plans a major rehabilitation and roadway widening of Highway 14 from Sterling to Wing.

The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. at the Wing Theater in Wing. It will have an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

Written comments must be mailed by Nov. 9 to Brent Muscha, PE, at 4733 Amber Valley Parkway S., Fargo, ND 58104 or emailed to Brent.Muscha@ApexEngGroup.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject line.