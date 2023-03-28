State and local officials are holding a meeting Thursday to gather public comments on the proposed replacement of the Heart River bridge on Morton County Road 137 southeast of Almont, known locally as the Stark Bridge.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Central time at 108 Burt Ave. in Almont. It will have an open house format, with formal presentations at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from Morton County, Sauber Engineering Inc. and the North Dakota Department of Transportation will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.

The presentation and other materials are available on the DOT website at www.dot.nd.gov. click Public Meetings under Quick Links.

Written comments must be postmarked by April 14 and mailed to John Sauber, Sauber Engineering Inc., P.O. Box 399, Mandan, ND 58554, or emailed to jsauber@sauberengineering.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23734” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.

People who need to request accommodations can contact Project Engineer John Sauber at 701-751-5993 or jsauber@sauberengineering.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.