Public meeting set on improvements to Highways 31, 25

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has scheduled a public input meeting on a road project involving portions of state Highways 31 and 25 in Oliver and Morton counties, between New Salem and Center.

The meeting conducted by DOT and SRF Consulting Group is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center in Center. It will utilize an open house format.

The state plans improvements to Highway 31 from New Salem north to Hannover, and to Highway 25 from Hannover east to Center.

The Highway 31 project consists of roadway widening, inslope grading, and structural repair which may include extensions, replacements, relocation or channel excavation.

The Highway 25 project consists of overlay, roadway widening, inslope grading, and structural repair which may include spall repair, overlay or replacement.

People also can submit written comments. They must be mailed by June 29 to Jerad Daul, P.E., SRF Consulting Group Inc., One N. Second St., Suite 102, Fargo, ND 58102. Comments also can be emailed to jdaul@srfconsulting.com, with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

People who want to request accommodations can contact Heather Christianson, DOT Civil Rights Division, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

