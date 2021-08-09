Public meeting set in Ashley on highway project

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting in Ashley on proposed improvements to the state Highway 11 corridor from state Highway 3 to east of Third Avenue Northeast in the McIntosh County seat.

City officials also will provide information on a separate city sewer line improvement project during the public input meeting set for Tuesday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The American Legion Hall.

The meeting will utilize an open house format, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Representatives from DOT, the city and the Civil Science engineering firm will be on hand.

People who are unable to attend can submit written comments to Jay Meacham, consultant project manager, Civil Science Inc., 531 W. Villard St. Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601, or email to comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading. Comments must be mailed by Aug. 25.

People who need special accommodations should contact Atiana Beck in the DOT Civil Rights Division, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

