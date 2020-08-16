Public input sought on historic preservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office and the State Historical Society of North Dakota are asking the public to provide input on historic preservation goals and activities for the five-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M95B23D. Responses will be collected through Jan. 1, 2021, and will be used to determine the future of historic preservation in the state.

Periodic updating of North Dakota’s comprehensive historic preservation plan is a federal requirement for the state’s participation in the National Historic Preservation Program. The program brings about $750,000 into the state each year to underwrite building restorations, historic property surveys, National Register of Historic Places nominations, Certified Local Government initiatives, site protection programs and technical assistance to the public.