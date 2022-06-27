 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Public hearing set Tuesday on proposed wind farm near Wishek

  • 0
badger wind.jpg
PROVIDED

State regulators are holding a public hearing Tuesday on a $390 million wind farm proposed near Wishek in south-central North Dakota.

Orsted Onshore North America plans a project that would consist of 74 turbines for a capacity of 250 megawatts -- enough energy to power 70,000 homes. The company hopes to start construction on the Badger Wind project in September and complete it in October 2023.

The project in Logan and McIntosh counties would include the wind turbines, access roads, electrical and communication infrastructure, a transmission line, up to three permanent meteorological evaluation towers, an Aircraft Detection Lighting System, and an operations and maintenance facility.

The state Public Service Commission is tasked with permitting wind farm locations. The three-member panel will hold the public hearing at 9:30 a.m. Central time Tuesday at the Wishek Civic Center, 715 First Ave. S. in Wishek.

People who want to comment on the proposed project must do so at the hearing to have their statements be included in the record and considered by commissioners when making their permitting decision.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact the PSC at 701-328-2400 or go to www.psc.nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

The death of a Beulah teen missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning. The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen May 1. The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor in his death.

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

The sale of a couple thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a 1932 law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley has asked the trust that acquired the land to explain how it will satisfy the state’s anti-corporate farming law. It prohibits all corporations or limited liability companies from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland, with some exceptions. Wrigley says the inquiry is a “matter of course” and not meant to stick “a finger in the eye of Bill Gates.” The state's agriculture commissioner, Doug Goehring, says he's heard from people who “feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich.”

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office. The votes Tuesday were a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber's top-ranking Republican, said there was no question in his mind that was a lie. Ravnsvorg “ran down an innocent South Dakotan,” he said. Ravnsborg declined to address lawmakers. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News