Public hearing set Tuesday on proposed wind farm near Wishek

State regulators are holding a public hearing Tuesday on a $390 million wind farm proposed near Wishek in south-central North Dakota.
Orsted Onshore North America plans a project that would consist of 74 turbines for a capacity of 250 megawatts -- enough energy to power 70,000 homes. The company hopes to start construction on the Badger Wind project in September and complete it in October 2023.
The project in Logan and McIntosh counties would include the wind turbines, access roads, electrical and communication infrastructure, a transmission line, up to three permanent meteorological evaluation towers, an Aircraft Detection Lighting System, and an operations and maintenance facility.
The state Public Service Commission is tasked with permitting wind farm locations. The three-member panel will hold the public hearing at 9:30 a.m. Central time Tuesday at the Wishek Civic Center, 715 First Ave. S. in Wishek.
People who want to comment on the proposed project must do so at the hearing to have their statements be included in the record and considered by commissioners when making their permitting decision.
For more information, contact the PSC at 701-328-2400 or go to www.psc.nd.gov.