Public Health, U-Mary host drug 'take back' event

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the University of Mary are hosting a prescription drug "take back" event on Friday, in advance of the national “Take Back Day.”

The event aims to provide people with a a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused prescription drugs so they don't fall into the wrong hands.

“Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the community,” said Susan Kahler, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health's substance abuse prevention coordinator. “Access is a key risk factor for abuse and addiction of prescription opioid medication. If we reduce the accessibility of unused or expired medications, the fewer drugs there are to be misused, and fewer people will be at risk for abuse, addiction, overdose and even death.”

The event is from 12-2 p.m. in the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. It will accept unused or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and controlled substances. It will not accept items such as syringes and thermometers, or cancer medications.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30. More information is at www.DEATakeBack.com.

A majority of people who misuse prescription medication obtain it from a family member or friend, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“By removing the threat of unused prescription medications from homes, we eliminate the chance of experimentation, misuse and potential overdose,” said Justin King, special agent in charge of the DEA's Omaha Division. “We encourage families to take this day as an opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications, but also to start the conversation with children about the dangers of taking medications not prescribed to them.”

North Dakota's year-round Take Back program -- a cause of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem -- was launched in December 2009 and quickly expanded statewide. More than 19 tons of unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications have been collected and destroyed through Take Back containers at law enforcement agencies and MedSafe containers at pharmacies.

North Dakota is the only state operating free, year-round, statewide prescription drug disposal programs, according to the Attorney General's Office. More information is at www.takeback.nd.gov

