Public comments sought on 4-year transportation plan

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is accepting public comments until July 16 on a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The STIP is a four-year program of federally funded improvements to state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.
A copy of the 2021-24 draft is on the department's website, at www.dot.nd.gov. Click on “Publications” on the top of the page.
Comments on the draft can be emailed to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line or given to officials in department district offices. In Bismarck, the appropriate contact is Larry Gangl at 701-328-6950; in Dickinson it's Rob Rayhorn at 701-227-6500; and in Williston it's Bob Walton at 701-239-8900.
