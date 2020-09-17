Public asked to help with aquatic nuisance species detection

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking water recreationists and property owners to check for zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species when removing boat lifts, docks and other equipment from state waters.

Zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces that are left in the water for long periods of time, and this time of year presents an opportunity for members of the public to help with detection efforts, according to ANS Coordinator Ben Holen.

“It makes it easier to do a thorough search on equipment when it’s taken out of the water in fall,” he said. “Pay special attention to wheel wells, right angles on frames, and areas otherwise protected from sunlight. Feel for attached organisms that have small hair-like structures holding them in place. Small mussels can feel like rough sandpaper, and adults can be as large as 2 inches long.”

People who think they have found a zebra mussel can take pictures, write down relevant information and report the potential discovery online at gf.nd.gov/ans or email Holen at bholen@nd.gov.

