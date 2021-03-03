PSC to investigate gas impacts caused by February cold spell

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is investigating the impact of February’s extreme cold weather on the state’s utility sector and plans to ask natural gas providers to spread out the impact of price spikes on customers’ bills to avoid sticker shock.

The regulators intend to request information from the providers about how they have responded to the weather.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson told the Tribune the company anticipates the average residential gas customer will have to pay an additional $80 to $100 to cover a spike in gas prices brought on by the frigid air that extended down the middle of the country from North Dakota to Texas in mid-February. The company likely won’t seek to begin collecting that money until fall and plans to do so over the course of 12 months, he said.

MDU serves 115,000 natural gas customers in 75 communities across North Dakota, including Bismarck and Mandan.

The PSC’s investigation isn’t meant to find wrongdoing, but to “figure out and explore what are the charges, what are the increased costs, how are they the same and different for each company and how can we best deal with those moving forward in terms of assessing them to the customers,” Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said at Wednesday’s PSC meeting.