PSC to investigate gas impacts caused by February cold spell

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is investigating the impact of February’s extreme cold weather on the state’s utility sector and plans to ask natural gas providers to spread out the impact of price spikes on customers’ bills to avoid sticker shock.
The regulators intend to request information from the providers about how they have responded to the weather.
Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson told the Tribune the company anticipates the average residential gas customer will have to pay an additional $80 to $100 to cover a spike in gas prices brought on by the frigid air that extended down the middle of the country from North Dakota to Texas in mid-February. The company likely won’t seek to begin collecting that money until fall and plans to do so over the course of 12 months, he said.
MDU serves 115,000 natural gas customers in 75 communities across North Dakota, including Bismarck and Mandan.
The PSC’s investigation isn’t meant to find wrongdoing, but to “figure out and explore what are the charges, what are the increased costs, how are they the same and different for each company and how can we best deal with those moving forward in terms of assessing them to the customers,” Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said at Wednesday’s PSC meeting.
She said the commission also plans to examine steps utilities have taken to eliminate the risk of higher rates as a result of sudden price swings, such as by locking in gas supply via long-term contracts.
“That’s the piece of the investigation that I think will lead to long-term changes down the road,” Fedorchak said.
MDU told the Tribune last week that during the cold snap, 23% of its gas deliveries came from the daily market where prices spiked. The rest were not affected by the price increase because they came from supply the company had under contract or through withdrawals from gas storage facilities.
Prices spiked across the middle of the country when the gas supply rapidly declined in the southern U.S. last month as cold air caused equipment in the oil and gas fields to freeze up. Some of the pipelines that carry gas are above ground and froze, Commissioner Brian Kroshus said.
That’s not the case in North Dakota, where equipment is better insulated and pipelines are buried to avoid problems when frigid temperatures blanket the state in winter.
Kroshus said the PSC will look to mitigate the price spike's impact to customers' gas bills and "make it as palatable as we can." Gas providers serving other parts of the state include Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas and Dakota Natural Gas.
The PSC also is looking into the impact of the cold spell on North Dakota’s power sector. It’s reaching out to the two grid operators in North Dakota with questions, and plans to hold a meeting this spring to further examine the matter.
Thousands of North Dakotans who are members of rural electric cooperatives lost power in rolling blackouts over a period of several days due to cold weather problems in the southern U.S.
That issue stemmed from one grid operator, the Southwest Power Pool, ordering the outages across its 14-state grid to avoid far greater blackout problems because the demand for power was too high in the South to match the supply.
The other grid operator that reaches the state, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, also ordered outages but they applied only in the southern part of its grid and not in North Dakota.
A number of power sources, including natural gas, coal and wind, were knocked offline in the South for various reasons because they were unprepared for the extreme cold.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.