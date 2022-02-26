 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PSC to hold hearing for water pipeline extension

  • 0

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a hearing April 5 in Mandan regarding a proposed water pipeline extension at Heskett Station.

Montana-Dakota Utilities seeks to extend an existing municipal line by 2,684 feet. The water would be used for fire protection activities and evaporative cooling for Heskett's turbines.

One natural gas-fired unit operates at Heskett, and another is in the works. The power plant historically has included two coal-fired units, but the last operating coal unit was retired on Thursday.

The power plant is north of Mandan along the Missouri River.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at Mandan City Hall in the Ed "Bosh" Froehlich Meeting Room, 205 Second Ave. NW.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News