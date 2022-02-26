PSC to hold hearing for water pipeline extension

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a hearing April 5 in Mandan regarding a proposed water pipeline extension at Heskett Station.

Montana-Dakota Utilities seeks to extend an existing municipal line by 2,684 feet. The water would be used for fire protection activities and evaporative cooling for Heskett's turbines.

One natural gas-fired unit operates at Heskett, and another is in the works. The power plant historically has included two coal-fired units, but the last operating coal unit was retired on Thursday.

The power plant is north of Mandan along the Missouri River.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at Mandan City Hall in the Ed "Bosh" Froehlich Meeting Room, 205 Second Ave. NW.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

