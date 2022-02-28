PSC to hold gas pipeline hearing

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is holding a hearing on April 6 in Watford City for a 2.6-mile natural gas pipeline project.

Caliber Midstream is planning changes to the pipeline and wants to allow gas to flow either direction. The line connects Caliber's Hay Butte Plant to the Northern Border Pipeline west of Watford City in McKenzie County. Northern Border is a major export pipeline taking gas produced in the Bakken and Canada to markets in the middle of the United States.

By allowing the gas to flow in either direction, Caliber will be able to transport gas from Northern Border to its compressed natural gas trucking facility adjacent to its Hay Butte Plant. Gas that arrives at the trucking facility could then be delivered for use as fuel in fracking operations, Caliber said in its application to the PSC.

The PSC granted temporary approval for the pipeline in November 2021, as the line had been operating since 2014 without a state permit. It's unclear why the line lacked a permit. Commissioners have said it's important in situations such as this to bring companies into compliance before any potential penalties are determined. Caliber has since applied for a siting permit, which will be discussed at the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central time at Teddy's Residential Suites, 113 Ninth Ave. SE.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

