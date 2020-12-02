PSC navigates switch to new suicide hotline number

State regulators are asking for a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission and North American Numbering Plan Administrator to allow more time to address an issue that’s arisen due to a federal effort to establish “988” as the new number to dial for the national suicide prevention hotline.

To access the hotline now, people must dial a 10-digit number before they are connected to a crisis counselor.

The switch requires that North Dakota eliminate any phone number that begins with 988 after the 701 area code, or that the state force every resident to dial the area code any time they try to make a phone call.

The state Public Service Commission envisions the latter scenario would be an inconvenience for many North Dakotans used to forgoing the state’s area code when making calls, so they are trying to convince the phone companies responsible for of 33 lines in the state that begin with 988 to change those numbers.

One company comprising 12 of those phone lines has already switched to new numbers, but two other companies that make up the rest of the lines have resisted changing and have either ignored the commission’s attempts to work with them or have not cooperated, Commissioner Randy Christmann said.