PSC facilitates switch to 988 suicide prevention hotline

North Dakotans soon will be able to dial 988 to reach the national suicide prevention hotline.

The Public Service Commission worked with phone carriers and federal agencies over several months to switch about 33 North Dakota phone numbers to free up the 988 prefix.

The alternative was requiring that all residents dial North Dakota’s 701 area code before making a call to another number in the state, something the PSC did not want to do as some people likely would find it cumbersome.

The issue came about because the Federal Communications Commission ordered that phone carriers across the country enable customers to dial 988 to reach the hotline by July 16, 2022.

PSC staff have worked on the matter for about half a year, and the commission in late 2020 asked the federal government for a waiver to allow more time to sort out kinks that arose. At one point, the commission could not get some of the carriers to cooperate, though it eventually managed to bring everyone on board. At another point, it had to deal with an agency’s denial of a carrier’s request for help facilitating the switch.