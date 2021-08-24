Proposed wind farm's proximity to sage grouse prompts concern

The Laborers District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota, an affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, has raised the matter in recent years. It intervened in the Bowman Wind proceeding before the PSC, as it has done in cases involving three other recently proposed wind farms.

Apex has indicated that it plans to hire local workers on a renewable energy project in Minnesota, but the union hasn’t heard of its plans for Bowman Wind, union marketing manager Kevin Pranis said. The union took a neutral stance on the project ahead of the hearing.

“We’re hoping to learn some more about what they have in mind,” Pranis said.

Apex told the Tribune it plans to “maximize the local economic benefits from the construction and operation of the project, including by hiring a local workforce to the greatest extent possible, in line with the project’s safety, cost and timeline requirements.”

The union estimates the two most recent wind farms built in North Dakota employed less than 10% of its workers from within the state, based on surveys it conducted looking at license plates of construction workers. That was in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic caused unemployment to spike.