Proposed Williams County pipeline to connect to Dakota Access

Kinder Morgan is planning a short pipeline in Williams County to connect to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

A subsidiary of the company, Hiland Crude, is proposing a 2.9-mile pipeline beginning at its Epping Station to transport oil "to existing pipeline infrastructure where the product can be delivered to various mid-continent markets," according to an application the company filed with the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Kinder Morgan told the Tribune the pipeline will connect to Dakota Access, which runs from the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota to Illinois. Dakota Access ends at an oil hub, and from there oil can be transported via other pipelines to places such as the Gulf Coast.

The proposed Williams County pipeline would be 8 inches in diameter and made of steel. It's expected to transport 30,000 barrels of oil per day, though it would have the capacity to carry as much as 63,000 barrels per day, according to the application.

The project is estimated to cost $5.4 million.

The PSC has scheduled a hearing on the project for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. at Williston City Hall, 22 E. Broadway in Williston.

