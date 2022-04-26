Proposed CO2 pipeline prompts big turnout, many questions at Farm Bureau event

So many central North Dakota landowners packed into a hotel event room in Bismarck this week that some had to peer in from the hallway to hear discussion over a carbon dioxide pipeline slated to pick up emissions from ethanol plants across the Upper Midwest.

The crowded room was a sign of growing interest, confusion and concern over Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed Midwest Carbon Express. The pipeline is intended to pick up climate-warming carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants and other facilities across several states. It would end in North Dakota, where the emissions would be injected deep underground into rocks below Oliver and Mercer counties.

North Dakota Farm Bureau hosted the event Monday night, inviting several attorneys who have represented landowners on other energy issues to answer questions from those in attendance.

“I have had the opportunity to lead the organization for 6 ½ years now,” Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies said. “In that 6 ½ years, I have not had another single issue that I have received more messages, more phone calls, more emails about than this issue. That’s saying a lot.”

Lies said the Farm Bureau does not intend to debate whether the pipeline and carbon capture are good ideas, but it seeks to provide landowners with information to protect their property rights. He anticipates the organization will further address the project when the proposal reaches the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which is made up of three regulators who permit pipelines and other energy projects.

Summit has not yet filed an application with the PSC. After it does so, the commissioners would hold a hearing at which members of the public could testify. For large pipelines, the PSC in the past has held multiple hearings in communities along the project route.

One of the attorneys invited by the Farm Bureau, Christopher McShane, told landowners that “a lot of questions will be answered when they file for their permit.”

Summit Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans told the Tribune on Tuesday that the company anticipates filing an application with the PSC within the next couple months. The company is taking steps first to pin down the pipeline’s route, such as securing rights-of-way and completing environmental studies, he said.

Questions from meeting attendees included where the pipeline will go, what work the company might do to restore land, and what amount of compensation will be offered. One woman asked if there was any chance of stopping the pipeline altogether.

The meeting is one of many organized by a number of entities up and down the route of the five-state pipeline in recent months, as landowners, environmentalists and others interested in the project ask questions, talk about their concerns and share advice. Farm Bureau has hosted two other meetings in North Dakota.

A petition circulated during Monday's meeting, and some attendees signed it to indicate their opposition to the use of eminent domain for the project. Landowners have presented similar petitions to local leaders elsewhere in the state and say that county commissions in Richland, Sargent and Dickey counties have adopted resolutions opposing the use of eminent domain to seize land for the pipeline. Some plan to present the petition to Burleigh County next week.

Summit has said that eminent domain is a possibility down the road, but it is trying to reach agreements with landowners.

“We’re willing to negotiate with landowners and are actively doing so,” Boeshans told the Tribune. “Through that process, that’s the opportunity for us to understand landowner concerns, address them in the easement agreement, and work toward a mutual, agreeable voluntary easement.”

Summit has secured easements for 25% of the pipeline route in Iowa, he said. The company has hit the double-digits, percentagewise, along the pipeline route in North Dakota but is not as far along as in Iowa. He said Summit’s early focus in North Dakota was on securing agreements with landowners where carbon dioxide storage would take place, and that work began last August.

Those efforts are ongoing. Oliver County landowner Kurt Swenson is among those whose property could store the project's carbon dioxide, and he's part of a group of 17 families that has met with the company multiple times to try to negotiate a better contract.

“We’re not opposed to the sequestration happening, but what we’re opposed to is the terms and conditions of the agreement that they are offering,” he told the Tribune after the Farm Bureau meeting. “We’ve got to find something that works for landowner rights, land uses and protects our operations as we have them today and compensates us justly for it.”

The group wants to make sure Summit’s facilities are placed appropriately so that lights and noise do not interfere with their quality of life, for example. Swenson said the group is also trying to determine the right compensation for carbon dioxide storage, given that the industry is relatively new.

“I’m just not sure where it’s going to end up,” he said.

Mercer County Farm Bureau President Rita Faut does not have land involved in the project, but she was among those asking questions at the meeting. She said she does not want to see landowners “getting taken to the cleaners” in terms of the compensation they receive and restoration of their land when the project is built.

She added that she was “really impressed with the age range of people in this room,” given that contracts participating landowners sign will likely last for decades and affect future generations.

“There were young people, there were those of us who are a little silver, and there are older folks as well,” she said.

Boeshans said Summit seeks to show landowners involved in the project the benefits the pipeline offers the state, such as supporting the ethanol industry, which consumes much of North Dakota’s corn, as well as creating jobs and providing tax revenue.

The company anticipates making a nearly $900 million investment in North Dakota amid the pipeline’s construction and paying $61 million in state and local taxes within North Dakota during that time. Summit is expected to pay another $8 million annually in taxes within North Dakota once the project is operational, according to a study commissioned by the company.

The pipeline is expected to cost $4.5 billion to construct.

Summit has conducted seismic surveys and drilled wells in recent months to assess the characteristics of the rocks where the carbon dioxide is to be stored. Injection projects such as Summit’s aim to target a rock formation with adequate space to hold a plume of carbon dioxide, with a layer of impermeable rock above that acts as a seal keeping the emissions trapped underground permanently. The company will next focus on modeling the injection process.

All that work will factor into the application Summit presents to the North Dakota Industrial Commission for storage-related permits. Summit anticipates submitting that application early next year, Boeshans said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

