Proposed 3-cent gas tax hike clears North Dakota House, moves to Senate

House lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal to add another 3 cents per gallon to the tax drivers pay when they fill up at the pump in North Dakota.
Revenue raised through the tax hike outlined in House Bill 1464 would go toward improving roads and bridges. The measure cleared the chamber with a vote of 62-32 and now moves to the Senate.
“We do have deficient bridges, and we don’t want to get in a situation where some of those bridges are unsafe for the traveling public,” said bill sponsor Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.
Several opponents of the bill argued on the House floor against increasing taxes.
“I would have been willing to look at reforming the tax and coming up with a system that better accounts for inflation for the cost of our roads, but that choice was not taken up,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.
Koppelman supported one portion of the bill -- an increase in the road user fee electric vehicle drivers pay -- and asked lawmakers to vote on it separately from the fuel tax section.
That part of the proposal would raise the annual fee on electric vehicles from $120 to $200, on hybrid vehicles from $50 to $100 and on electric motorcycles from $20 to $50.
The proposed electric vehicle increase drew significant support -- more so than the proposed gas tax hike. In the end, the entire bill passed.
The tax increase would apply to motor vehicle fuels sold in North Dakota, including gasoline, diesel, biodiesel and others. Those fuels are taxed at 23 cents per gallon and would rise to 26 cents per gallon if the bill becomes law.
The proposed rate is lower than surrounding states. The closest is South Dakota at 28 cents per gallon.
The bill would generate about $44 million in additional revenue over a two-year budget cycle, according to state tax officials. The bulk would go into a state highway fund, with counties, cities and townships receiving a smaller share.
North Dakota last increased its fuels tax in 2005.
A House committee earlier this month approved a different version of the bill that would have increased the tax by 6 cents per gallon and required electric vehicle owners to pay even higher fees. Steiner said the lower levels in the new version should be more palatable to taxpayers.
