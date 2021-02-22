Proposed 3-cent gas tax hike clears North Dakota House, moves to Senate

House lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal to add another 3 cents per gallon to the tax drivers pay when they fill up at the pump in North Dakota.

Revenue raised through the tax hike outlined in House Bill 1464 would go toward improving roads and bridges. The measure cleared the chamber with a vote of 62-32 and now moves to the Senate.

“We do have deficient bridges, and we don’t want to get in a situation where some of those bridges are unsafe for the traveling public,” said bill sponsor Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

Several opponents of the bill argued on the House floor against increasing taxes.

“I would have been willing to look at reforming the tax and coming up with a system that better accounts for inflation for the cost of our roads, but that choice was not taken up,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

Koppelman supported one portion of the bill -- an increase in the road user fee electric vehicle drivers pay -- and asked lawmakers to vote on it separately from the fuel tax section.