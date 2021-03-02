Proposal would capture CO2 from Midwestern ethanol plants to store in North Dakota

That’s part of what attracted the company to the state, said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, the parent of Summit Carbon Solutions.

“You have the geology formations,” he said.

North Dakota also has something else going for it that’s attractive to companies seeking a way to stop the carbon dioxide they generate from escaping into the atmosphere. The state has authority to regulate the wells in which carbon dioxide would be injected. It became the first state in the nation in 2018 to assume that power from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Richardton-based Red Trail Energy applied to the North Dakota Industrial Commission for a permit from the state in February, making it the first company to do so. The ethanol plant is planning to capture its carbon emissions to store in a deep rock formation near the facility.

Ethanol producers are eager to curb their carbon emissions to make their fuel more attractive to markets such as those in California and the Pacific Northwest that seek a more environmentally friendly product.

Other states are moving that direction too, and so could President Joe Biden under a potential initiative to encourage more low-carbon fuels, Rastetter said.