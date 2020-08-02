Pronghorn population nearly all the way back in western North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pronghorn population in western North Dakota is nearly all the way back from a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds and prompted state wildlife officials to ban hunting of the animals that resemble the African antelope.

A recently completed annual survey indicated a 6% increase in pronghorn numbers, according to the state Game and Fish Department. That’s on top of a 4% rise last year.

The state will make 1,790 licenses available for the fall hunt, a 35% increase from last year. That’s on top of a 24% jump in 2019. Open units will increase from 12 to 15. A large hunting unit north of the Missouri River will be open this fall for the first time in 27 years.

“I wouldn’t say that we are completely back -- there are still two units that we haven’t opened up yet, south and west of the Missouri River,” state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. “That’s probably the signal of when things are completely back.”

Game and Fish halted pronghorn hunting from 2010 to 2013 to allow the animals to recover from the harsh winters that followed the 2007 hunt -- in which 6,000 licenses were available.