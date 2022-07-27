Pronghorn hunting licenses increase in North Dakota

More pronghorn hunting licenses are available in North Dakota this year following a drop in 2021 due to devastating drought last summer.

The state Game and Fish Department is making 1,970 licenses available in 17 units, a license increase of nearly 15%.

A July aerial survey indicated the pronghorn population is up 5% from last year. The fawn-to-doe ratio was 41 fawns per 100 does, down from 52 fawns per 100 does last year. The buck-to-doe ratio of 35 bucks per 100 does remains stable and at population objectives, according to Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings.

“The pronghorn population varied considerably by management region depending on the effect of nearly two years of drought conditions, epizootic hemorrhagic disease and historic blizzards this spring,” he said.

Hunting Unit 4A was affected the most, according to Stillings -- the population was down considerably from recent years, with record-low fawn production. Licenses were significantly reduced in the region, he said.

Units 1A, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 1D and 10A were not affected as much because the population increased slightly even with below-average fawn production. Pronghorn remained stable to slightly increasing in Units 4C, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A, 9A, 9C, 11A and 13A.

“Any-pronghorn licenses will be issued in Units 9A and 9C for the first time in several years to address landowner concerns and provide additional hunting opportunities,” Stillings said.

Each unit will again have a season that is split into an early bow-only portion and a later gun/bow season.

The bow-only portion is Sept. 2-25, opening at noon the first day. Anyone who draws a license can hunt pronghorn with a bow in the unit printed on the license.

From Oct. 7-23 -- starting at noon the first day -- hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment in their assigned unit.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply for a pronghorn license. Hunters can apply online at https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply.