Project Tundra's carbon storage plans approved by North Dakota regulators

North Dakota regulators have approved underground storage plans for the Project Tundra carbon capture effort in Oliver County northwest of Bismarck.

The three-member Industrial Commission voted unanimously Friday to approve several orders related to the project intended to capture climate-warming emissions from the Milton R. Young Station coal-fired power plant operated by Minnkota Power Cooperative. Minnkota has worked for years to develop the project, which involves injecting carbon dioxide from the plant into rocks deep underground for permanent storage.

“North Dakota is positioned to be a global leader in finding solutions to reduce CO2 emissions,” Minnkota President and CEO Mac McLennan said in a statement. “Not only do we have ideal geology for CO2 storage, we also have a state that promotes innovation and provides leadership in the development of cutting-edge energy technologies.”

Minnkota has not yet made a final decision on whether to construct the $1 billion Project Tundra, but it expects to decide late this year, the co-op said Friday. If it moves forward, construction could start near the end of the year and wrap up by 2026.

Project financing and other details are still in the works. A federal tax credit is helping to push carbon capture efforts such as Project Tundra forward.

Minnkota on Friday said it is working on a grant application for final engineering work to be vetted by North Dakota’s Lignite Research Council, which is an arm of the Industrial Commission.

The co-op had expressed interest in seeking financial assistance through the state’s new Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, but it did not submit an application during the first funding round last year, and spokesperson Ben Fladhammer on Friday said that it does not foresee applying.

Minnkota told the Tribune last fall that it is seeking a federal loan guarantee in the ballpark of $700 million.

Friday’s vote to permit the storage component of Project Tundra makes this the second such project to receive approval from the Industrial Commission. The members, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, approved the first last year for Red Trail Energy, an ethanol plant in Richardton in Stark County.

Burgum said Friday’s vote marked “a historic day.” He added that he sees carbon storage becoming “a very large industry” in North Dakota because the state’s geology makes the process feasible and state officials have spent years developing regulations that provide certainty to companies looking to capture and store emissions here.

Minnkota proposes to capture and store up to 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year from the power plant’s exhaust gas. The plant produces as much as 6 million metric tons of carbon emissions per year by generating electricity. The gas is currently released into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

The gas is expected to be stored primarily in the Broom Creek formation more than 4,000 feet deep. It would be injected down two wells near the plant outside Center at first, and possibly into a third well in the future. The rock formation is sealed by a thick layer of impermeable rock on top meant to keep the carbon dioxide in place.

At a hearing last fall, researchers working on the project answered questions about the potential for leaks raised by regulators, the Dakota Resource Council environmental group and others.

Helms conveyed the researchers' assurances to the commission on Friday and added that various monitoring wells and other measures will gauge where the plume of carbon dioxide expected to form underground is located.

He said 79% of affected landowners have consented to the project, and the rest whose property will be included will be equitably compensated.

Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos said in a statement to the Tribune that he was not surprised by Friday's vote given that the governor and congressional delegation "have been some of the biggest boosters for carbon capture for coal and other industries in North Dakota," adding that they "refuse to see that carbon capture is risky." Other projects attempting to use the emerging technology at coal plants have faced larger-than-expected costs and technical problems.

"To think that the outcome of Project Tundra will be any different from the dozens of other failed carbon capture projects is misguided," Skokos said.

Project Tundra ran into engineering design issues last year when its plans to use a natural gas boiler as part of the capture project turned out to be pricier than expected, according to a quarterly report it filed with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Minnkota on Friday said it will spend this year further refining its engineering plans and project economics.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

