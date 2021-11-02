Project Tundra carbon storage hearing focuses on leaks

Scientists working on a carbon capture project at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station sought to offer assurances at a hearing Tuesday that the plant’s emissions would not leak once injected underground.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division heard hours of testimony from co-op leaders and experts who have worked with the company on the $1 billion Project Tundra. Much of the hearing was highly technical in nature, focusing on the geologic characteristics and computer modeling of the rock formations where carbon dioxide would be stored.

The co-op proposes to inject as much as 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year isolated from the coal-fired power plant’s exhaust gas into rocks deep underground. The plant produces up to 6 million metric tons per year as it generates electricity. The gas is currently released into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

Minnkota is primarily targeting the Broom Creek formation more than 4,000 feet deep. The injections would occur in two wells at first, and possibly a third in the future.

The Broom Creek formation is sealed by a thick layer of impermeable rock on top meant to keep the carbon dioxide in place. A porous formation lies atop it with more impermeable rock above that would trap carbon dioxide “in the unlikely case of a leak,” said Amanda Livers-Douglas, a principal geoscientist with the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center.

“We don’t expect there to be a leak,” she said.

Minnkota is asking the state to approve its carbon storage plans.

Several people who submitted written comments to the division about Project Tundra expressed concern about the potential for leaks.

A Texas-based geoscientist and carbon capture consultant, Daniel Zebrowski, wrote on behalf of several surface owners with property in the project area that Minnkota's evaluation of key data needed in its permit application to the state was incomplete. He said “there is potential for leakage of the CO2 from the injection formation” and that a leak could contaminate water sources. He provided numerous pages of technical analysis to back up his claims.

Zebrowski concluded that Minnkota "could easily remedy most of the deficiencies" with additional time and work. He suggested the state reject the application until Minnkota provides more information.

The Dakota Resource Council also submitted comments. The environmental group pointed to a document in Minnkota’s application that outlines risks associated with the project, specifically to a line that labels a loss of mechanical integrity of an injection well as “likely.”

The designation refers to the likelihood of such an incident occurring if Minnkota did not take steps to mitigate the risk, said Angie Contreras, an engineer with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which is working with the co-op. Project Tundra would take steps “designed to control those risks and detect a leak on-time,” she said.

Wells would be made of material meant to prevent corrosion, she said. Other steps outlined in the document include installing pressure and temperature gauges, in addition to leak sensors. If an issue were detected, the well would be shut down to avoid any leaks, Contreras said.

The Dakota Resource Council also raised concerns about risks associated with potential earthquakes. The group cited a 2012 paper from Stanford University researchers concluding there is a high probability that carbon dioxide injection could trigger earthquakes and threaten the integrity of the rock that’s meant to act as a seal keeping the emissions trapped permanently underground.

The council asked the state to hold off permitting Project Tundra until an “internationally recognized system of monitoring” is developed.

“The release of CO2 is antithetical to the mission of Project Tundra,” Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos wrote, adding that such an event would waste taxpayer dollars and “could poison the surrounding air and ecosystem, thus greatly harming the health of people within the area.”

Project Tundra researchers have studied risks surrounding seismic activity and say they do not expect any issues.

They have identified a possible fault 4,000 feet below the Broom Creek formation, but they do not anticipate any pressure changes within the formation due to carbon dioxide injections that would extend deep enough to be problematic, Livers-Douglas said.

The nearest drinking water source sits thousands of feet above the layers where the carbon dioxide would be stored, she said.

So far, 79% of the landowners with pore space in the area have consented to the project, exceeding the threshold required by the state for a carbon storage plan to move forward. Pore space refers to the cavities in rocks where a plume of carbon dioxide would form underground. Landowners who do not consent will be paid fairly regardless, said Shannon Mikula, special projects counsel and geologic storage lead for Minnkota.

Minnkota received word from state land officials late Monday that they would sign an agreement allowing carbon dioxide injection into state-owned pore space, Mikula said. The state owns a minor portion of the area where injections would take place, 640 acres, managed by the Board of University and School Lands. Most of the property in the project area belongs to private landowners.

It’s possible some of the carbon dioxide produced by Young Station could be used to bolster oil production down the road. Minnkota plans to inject carbon dioxide underground near the power plant in Oliver County for 20 years but anticipates some of the emissions could be diverted to western North Dakota’s oil fields in the last five years, Mikula said.

The EERC is researching the feasibility of injecting carbon dioxide into horizontally drilled Bakken wells to squeeze out more oil. Such technology exists for older wells drilled decades ago, but the characteristics of those wells are different than more recent ones targeting oil in shale rock formations.

The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission chaired by the governor will ultimately be tasked with signing off on permits for Project Tundra’s storage plans. The commission recently approved the first in the state for the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant’s carbon dioxide storage project near Richardton, two months after its hearing. The commission oversees the Oil and Gas Division.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.