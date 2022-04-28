Project Tundra, carbon dioxide pipeline developer to partner on storage

The companies behind two carbon dioxide storage projects slated for west-central North Dakota have agreed to work together.

Summit Carbon Solutions is developing a multistate pipeline to pick up carbon dioxide from Midwestern ethanol plants. Under a new agreement with Minnkota Power Cooperative, it will have access to the storage site the co-op is planning for its Milton R. Young Station near Center.

Minnkota received a state permit in January to establish an underground storage facility to permanently hold climate-warming emissions from its coal-fired power plant. The Project Tundra site is meant to store up to 100 million tons, and Summit is planning to build a small pipeline branch that extends to the area.

The agreement signed Thursday also sets up the framework for the companies to jointly pursue developing another 200 million tons of carbon dioxide storage.

Separately, Summit plans to develop a site to store up to 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide elsewhere in Oliver and Mercer counties.

In all those places, the companies would inject carbon dioxide deep underground, where it would form a plume in rock cavities. A layer of impermeable rock atop the storage area is meant to keep the emissions in place forever.

Minnkota President and CEO Mac McLennan said partnering will create efficiencies.

“It helps both of us from an economic perspective to be able to work together,” he said at an event Thursday announcing the partnership. “These are not inexpensive projects, so to the extent we can work together, we are all better served by that.”

Project Tundra involves retrofitting Young Station with technology to isolate the carbon emissions from its exhaust gas, then injecting those emissions underground. It is expected to cost at least $1 billion. Summit’s pipeline, known as the Midwest Carbon Express, is expected to cost $4.5 billion.

The companies said working together to develop storage sites would speed up financing and construction and allow for flexibility in operating once storage begins.

McLennan said Summit first met with Minnkota on a trip to Grand Forks one year ago. The co-op is based there.

The head of the pipeline developer’s parent company, Iowa-based Summit Agricultural Group, recalled some of those early conversations in North Dakota.

“We committed to government here and to leaders that we would do business the right way and we would partner with people for better outcomes collectively,” CEO Bruce Rastetter said. “That’s really what this project is about.”

The North Dakota Industrial Commission permits the underground injection of carbon dioxide. It has issued permits for two projects, one for Project Tundra and another for the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant near Richardton in Stark County.

Summit's project will require permits from the Industrial Commission and also the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which regulates pipelines.

The company is trying to negotiate contracts with landowners along the route of its proposed pipeline, as well as in Mercer and Oliver counties where storage will take place.

A number of landowners up and down the route have expressed concerns about the project, including the potential use of eminent domain if the company and property owners can't reach voluntary agreements. A group of landowners in Oliver and Mercer counties where storage is to take place continues to push Summit to negotiate better contract terms.

Minnkota is expected to make a final decision later this year on whether to move forward with Project Tundra.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

