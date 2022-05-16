 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Project Tundra, Blue Flint carbon capture get early funding endorsement

Minnkota Power Cooperative's Milton R. Young Station (copy)

Minnkota Power Cooperative's Milton R. Young Station, near Center, burns lignite coal to generate electricity for customers in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

 Forum News Service, provided

North Dakota officials have given an initial thumbs up to loan requests for two carbon capture projects, and they suggest regulators consider four other energy projects seeking state funding.

Technical advisers for the state’s new Clean Sustainable Energy Authority last week endorsed Minnkota Power Cooperative’s request for a $150 million loan for Project Tundra, its effort to capture and bury carbon dioxide emissions from the coal-fired Milton R. Young Station power plant in Oliver County. They also recommended supporting a $34 million loan request from Midwest AgEnergy Group and Carbon America Developments for a carbon capture project at Blue Flint Ethanol in McLean County.

The energy authority’s full board will make further recommendations Monday, and the state Industrial Commission will ultimately decide which projects should receive grants or loans. The three-member commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, is expected to vote at its May 23 meeting.

The commission awarded a total of $163 million in grants and loans to six projects last year in the first funding round, leaving $115 million in loans and $17 million in grants left. Of the remaining grant money, $10 million is earmarked for hydrogen-related projects. The 2021 Legislature established the energy authority and set the initial funding levels. Advisers aren't recommending specific dollar amounts for endorsed projects -- that's up to the authority board and the Industrial Commission.



When lawmakers created the energy authority, some indicated they intended for a substantial amount -- or all -- of the loan money to go to Project Tundra. But Minnkota did not apply during the first funding round, and over half of the loan money allocated by lawmakers went to three other projects.

Minnkota’s $150 million request this round asks for more than what’s left. The co-op indicated in its application that it might ask for another $150 million loan down the road. That would require the Legislature to authorize more money for the energy authority. Lawmakers gather for their next legislative session in Bismarck in early 2023.

Minnkota spokesman Ben Fladhammer told the Tribune its request to the energy authority “is in recognition of our current anticipated need for the project, and represents our interest in additional funding opportunities in the event they become available.”

Co-op leaders have said they anticipate making a final decision by the end of the year about whether to move forward with Project Tundra. Minnkota has increased its cost estimate for the project, from $1 billion to $1.45 billion. Fladhammer attributed the change to global supply chain and inflation-related issues.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we continue to evaluate whether these material, equipment and labor-related issues are short-lived or if they will persist for several years,” he said.

The carbon capture project at Blue Flint Ethanol already received a $3 million grant through the first round of energy authority funding. Blue Flint is next to Coal Creek Station, which also is pursuing a carbon capture project that received grant money from the energy authority last year.

While those two projects received the strongest recommendation from the advisers, the group suggested regulators consider funding requests from four of six other applicants. They include:

  • A $10 million grant and $25 million loan for SAFuels X, which is developing a renewable fuels refinery near Trenton.

  • A $9 million grant for Enerplus Resources Corp., which seeks to capture carbon emissions from generator engine exhaust and develop an injection well. Advisers recommended funding only the capture portion of the project.

  • A $5.5 million grant for Dakota Green Power, which wants to streamline technology to convert waste such as municipal waste, railroad ties and tires to energy. Advisers suggested that the project be funded only if the company can show opportunity and interest for using the technology in North Dakota.

  • A $6 million grant for BWR Innovations, which is developing a “green” hydrogen generator. Advisers suggested that the project be funded only if the company can show opportunity and interest for using the technology in North Dakota.

The advisers recommended against funding two other projects: one involving flare mitigation technology in the oil fields and another involving radioactive oil waste disposal.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

