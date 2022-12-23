Programs aim to keep roads safe over holidays

Two programs are being offered in North Dakota to help keep holiday revelers safe, and to keep roads safe for others.

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers for the Christmas and New Year's weekends.

People can use the code “VZWINTER22” to get the discount, according to the state Transportation Department. Discounted rides are available through Jan. 2, or while supplies last.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period. The vouchers are sponsored by the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Tow to go

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program in North Dakota for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. It will be offered from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The auto group stresses that people should use the free program as a backup plan and a last resort.

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family, and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” spokeswoman Meredith Mitts said. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin.”

To use the program, call 855-286-9246.