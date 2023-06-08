Produced water spilled from a distribution pipeline near Glenburn in northern North Dakota's Renville County this past weekend, according to state environmental officials.

Material Testing Services informed state agencies on Monday that a pipeline leak caused the spill of 585 barrels or 24,570 gallons of produced water, impacting farm land and potentially wetland areas. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals.

The pump has been turned off and 565 barrels of produced water have been pooled for disposal, according to the spill report on file with the state.

The site has been inspected by state officials who will monitor remediation efforts as well as an ongoing investigation, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.