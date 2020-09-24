Produced water, oil spill reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 10,000 gallon produced water and oil spill near Alexander has impacted a Camp Creek tributary, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The spill was caused by a lightning strike at a saltwater injection facility operated by Environmentally Clean Systems, the department said.

Department personnel have been at the site, which is 8 miles north of Alexander, and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0