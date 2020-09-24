Produced water, oil spill reported

A 10,000 gallon produced water and oil spill near Alexander has impacted a Camp Creek tributary, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The spill was caused by a lightning strike at a saltwater injection facility operated by Environmentally Clean Systems, the department said.
Department personnel have been at the site, which is 8 miles north of Alexander, and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation, officials said.
