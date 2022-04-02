Problematic I-94 bridge east of Bismarck being replaced; project begins Monday

Crews on Monday plan to begin replacing a heavily traveled Interstate 94 bridge just to the east of Bismarck whose low height has been problematic through the years.

Motorists on the interstate can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures during the monthslong project.

The 80th Street Northeast bridge is scheduled to be closed in mid-May and removed. The new bridge is expected to be complete sometime in the fall. Local traffic should plan to use an alternate route during the months in between.

The bridge is on a county road and crosses the interstate about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. More than 1,000 vehicles pass over it daily. Most are passenger vehicles.

The state Department of Transportation has been preparing to replace the 57-year-old bridge since 2017, according to Dan Christenson, transportation engineering manager for the DOT's Bismarck District.

"It's been damaged a number of times due to oversize loads," he said. "It's been on the books to get raised for a while now."

The bridge has a clearance of just under 16 feet; the new bridge will be nearly 2 ½ feet higher, with a clearance of 18 feet 4 inches.

"There have been a number of oversize loads that had to get rerouted around that existing bridge, just because it is the height it is," Christenson said.

The most recent crash happened about a year ago. A 2013 Kenworth hauling a coil tubing unit -- a piece of large equipment used in the oil patch -- from McKenzie to Mandaree struck the bridge after the driver made a wrong turn off 236th Street near McKenzie, according to the Highway Patrol. The load was later measured and found to be higher than the permit requested by Williston-based Copper Tip Energy. The Canadian driver was cited for a permit violation. No injuries were reported.

The concrete deck and all three steel girders of the bridge were damaged. It was shut down for about a month last spring. The $150,000 repair cost was billed to the carrier.

The $5.9 million bridge replacement project is being funded mainly with federal dollars, with the 10% state portion coming out of the DOT's regular budget, according to Christenson.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

