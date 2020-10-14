Private operator named for intermodal shipping facility in Minot

An East Coast-based company that operates intermodal shipping facilities in Nebraska and Texas will run a new facility in Minot.

Gov. Doug Burgum last week announced that BNSF Railway will provide an intermodal unit train in Minot. Burgum and other officials on Wednesday released more details, including that Rail Modal Group Minot will run the operation.

The term "intermodal" refers to containers that can be used to ship products via truck, rail or ship, with little human interaction. Product being shipped does not need to be unloaded and repacked as it moves between different types of transportation. The first intermodal containers for the site arrived in Minot on Tuesday.

Efforts to establish an intermodal facility in North Dakota span two decades. The Northern Plains Commerce Center that opened in Bismarck in 2008 was meant to be one, but that never materialized. The North Dakota Trade Office formally launched the "North Dakota Intermodal Initiative" in 2014, working with North Dakota Port Services, a company that operated the Port of North Dakota in Minot. That project ran into financial problems a few years ago.