Pride of Dakota showcase events scheduled

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has scheduled the 2020 Pride of Dakota Harvest and Holiday Showcase season dates.

The events give North Dakota companies an opportunity to showcase their wares and gives shoppers a chance to buy products made in the state.

Harvest Showcases are set Sept. 11-12 in Dickinson's West River Ice Center, and Oct. 9-10 in the Jamestown Civic Center.

Holiday Showcases are set Nov. 6-8 in the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, and Dec. 4-6 in the Bismarck Event Center. Events planned for Minot and Fargo have been canceled this year.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the guidelines for holding larger events, the logistics of applying the guidelines in the Minot and Fargo facilities would drastically limit the number of shoppers that could participate,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

People who attend the scheduled events are asked to wear masks and observe other coronavirus-related protocols.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are part of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program administered by the agriculture department's Marketing and Information Division.

